FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UK's Morrisons names former Tesco man as new boss
Sections
Featured
Trump's evangelical base weakens
Politics
Trump's evangelical base weakens
Police hunt for London train bomb suspects
Great Britain
Police hunt for London train bomb suspects
Coffee consolidation percolates as hipsters drink up
Business
Coffee consolidation percolates as hipsters drink up
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Consumer Goods and Retail
February 25, 2015 / 7:11 AM / 3 years ago

UK's Morrisons names former Tesco man as new boss

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Feb 25 (Reuters) - Britain’s No. 4 supermarket Morrisons has named former Tesco executive David Potts as its new chief executive, succeeding Dalton Philips who was ousted in January.

Potts, who had been the bookmakers’ favourite for the job, is tasked with returning Morrisons to growth after it lagged larger rivals, market leader Tesco, Wal-Mart’s Asda and Sainsbury‘s, under Philips’s five-year watch.

Potts, a former Tesco colleague of Morrisons chairman Andrew Higginson, will start on March 16. (Reporting by James Davey, Editing by Paul Sandle)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.