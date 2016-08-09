FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
British grocer Morrison broadens Ocado home delivery deal
August 9, 2016 / 6:25 AM / a year ago

British grocer Morrison broadens Ocado home delivery deal

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Aug 9 (Reuters) - British supermarket WM Morrison said on Tuesday it had agreed new terms with its online partner Ocado which will see it extend home delivery across the country using its own stores to pick products.

Morrisons said under the new deal, a restriction on store picking had been lifted, a profit share agreement would be cancelled and its research and development fee to Ocado would be reduced.

The two companies started to work together in 2013, enabling Morrisons to launch its online grocery business, years later than its three bigger rivals Tesco, Sainsbury's and Asda.

Reporting by Paul Sandle; editing by Kate Holton

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
