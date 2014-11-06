UK grocer Morrisons' sales fall again

LONDON, Nov 6 (Reuters) - Morrisons, Britain’s No. 4 grocer, posted another big fall in quarterly underlying sales, as it continued to be hurt by its move to cut prices to counter a loss of market share to the discounters and by a weak overall food market.

The Bradford, northern England, based group, which trails market leader Tesco, Wal-Mart’s Asda and J Sainsbury in annual sales, said on Thursday sales at stores open over a year, excluding fuel, fell 6.3 percent in the 13 weeks to Nov. 2, its fiscal third quarter.

That compares to analyst forecasts for a fall of 5.2 percent and a second quarter decline of 7.6 percent.

However, Morrisons said it remained confident in its full year 2014-15 profit outlook.

It now expects underlying profit before tax to be in the narrower range of 335-365 million pounds ($536-584 million) versus previous guidance of 325-375 million pounds, after 65 million pounds of new business development costs and 70 million pounds of one-off costs. (1 US dollar = 0.6254 British pound) (Reporting by James Davey; editing by Kate Holton)