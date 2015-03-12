FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Morrisons year profit more than halves, to cut future dividend
Sections
Featured
Trump's evangelical base weakens
Politics
Trump's evangelical base weakens
Home-made bomb injures 29 on packed London commuter train
Great Britain
Home-made bomb injures 29 on packed London commuter train
Fed, bitcoin and other markets themes for the week ahead
Markets
Fed, bitcoin and other markets themes for the week ahead
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Non-Cyclical Consumer Goods
March 12, 2015 / 7:10 AM / 3 years ago

Morrisons year profit more than halves, to cut future dividend

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

LONDON, March 12 (Reuters) - Annual profit at Britain’s fourth biggest grocer Morrisons slumped 52 percent to an eight-year low, damaged by last year’s strategic decision to slash prices to stem the loss of shoppers to discounters Aldi and Lidl.

Morrisons, which trails market leader Tesco, Wal-Mart’s Asda and Sainsbury’s in annual sales, said on Thursday it made an underlying pretax profit of 345 million pounds ($516 million) in the year to Feb. 1.

That compares to analysts’ average forecast of 342 million pounds and 785 million pounds made in 2013-14. It represents a third straight year of decline.

Despite the slump in profit the firm is paying a final dividend of 9.62 pence, making 13.65 pence for the full year, up 5 percent.

However, it signalled lower payouts going forward, guiding to a dividend of not less than 5 pence per share for 2015-16.

The firm also said it would invest more in cutting prices in the current year and slow down the opening of convenience stores. ($1 = 0.6684 pounds) (Reporting by James Davey; editing by Kate Holton)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.