UK grocer Morrisons boosts staff pay
September 29, 2015 / 11:41 AM / 2 years ago

UK grocer Morrisons boosts staff pay

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Sept 29 (Reuters) - Britain’s fourth-largest supermarket chain Morrisons said on Tuesday it will increase its hourly pay rate for staff at its stores to a level above a compulsory “national living wage” due to be introduced by the government in April.

The firm it was increasing the hourly payment to 8.20 pounds ($12.44) an hour, from a previous minimum of 6.83 pounds.

In July the government said Britain’s hourly minimum wage will rise from next April to 7.20 pounds for those aged over 25, from 6.50 pounds now, and to about 9.35 pounds an hour by 2020.

Morrisons said more than 90,000 staff, across all age brackets, will benefit from its increase.

The move will cost the firm over 40 million pounds. ($1 = 0.6593 pounds) (Reporting by James Davey; Editing by Susan Fenton)

