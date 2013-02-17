FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Morrisons to buy 49 Blockbuster stores
Sections
Featured
Trump praises federal response
Puerto Rico
Trump praises federal response
Foreign government code reviews 'problematic': official
Cyber Risk
Foreign government code reviews 'problematic': official
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
Reuters Backstory
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
February 17, 2013 / 7:50 PM / in 5 years

Morrisons to buy 49 Blockbuster stores

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 17 (Reuters) - British supermarket chain Wm Morrison said it has bought 49 stores from the administrators of failed DVD-rental chain Blockbuster but did not disclose the terms.

Morrisons, UK’s fourth-largest grocer, said it will convert the stores into small ‘local’ supermarkets under the M local name and hopes to have the stores up and running by the end of the summer.

The company, which is underperforming rivals and posted a weak Christmas update, has been diversifying into non-food, e-commerce and convenience stores and plans to open at least 70 M local convenience stores by the end of the year.

Earlier this month, Morrisons bought seven stores from collapsed British camera retailer Jessops as part of plans to expand into the convenience store sector.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.