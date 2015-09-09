Morrisons sells off convenience stores to focus on core supermarkets

LONDON, Sept 9 (Reuters) - Britain’s fourth-biggest supermarket Morrisons said on Wednesday it had agreed to sell 140 convenience stores for 25 million pounds ($38 million), as it focuses on improving its core larger stores in a market engulfed by a fierce price war.

The firm said it expected to incur a loss on disposal of around 30 million pounds. Morrisons will retain five convenience stores, which are either on forecourts or will be converted to small supermarkets.

Morrisons, which concluded in a review earlier this year that its convenience business would have required significant additional investment to reach profitability, said it had sold the stores to a team led by retail entrepreneur Mike Greene and backed by Greybull Capital LLP. ($1 = 0.6507 pounds) (Reporting by Neil Maidment; editing by Kate Holton)