FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Morrisons sells off convenience stores to focus on core supermarkets
Sections
Featured
Florida fisherman tries to ride out the storm
Irma
Florida fisherman tries to ride out the storm
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Brexit
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
Cyber Risk
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Cyclical Consumer Goods
September 9, 2015 / 1:26 PM / 2 years ago

Morrisons sells off convenience stores to focus on core supermarkets

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Sept 9 (Reuters) - Britain’s fourth-biggest supermarket Morrisons said on Wednesday it had agreed to sell 140 convenience stores for 25 million pounds ($38 million), as it focuses on improving its core larger stores in a market engulfed by a fierce price war.

The firm said it expected to incur a loss on disposal of around 30 million pounds. Morrisons will retain five convenience stores, which are either on forecourts or will be converted to small supermarkets.

Morrisons, which concluded in a review earlier this year that its convenience business would have required significant additional investment to reach profitability, said it had sold the stores to a team led by retail entrepreneur Mike Greene and backed by Greybull Capital LLP. ($1 = 0.6507 pounds) (Reporting by Neil Maidment; editing by Kate Holton)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.