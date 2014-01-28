Morrisons online executive resigns weeks after joining - source

LONDON, Jan 28 (Reuters) - George Dymond, recruited by Wm Morrison to bolster its new online grocery business, has resigned just weeks after joining the firm, a person familiar with the situation told Reuters.

Dymond was hired by Britain’s No. 4 grocer late last year from Coles, the Australian retailer, and joined Bradford, northern England, based Morrisons in January to help run the retailer’s online grocery service, which is operated in partnership with Ocado. [ID:nL5N0J326U}

Morrisons declined to comment.

The firm began making its first online food deliveries in central England on Jan. 10 and expects to be covering half of the UK by the beginning of 2015.

Morrisons’ late entry into both online grocery and local convenience stores, the sector’s two fastest growing channels, has dented its market share and profits.

Earlier this month the firm revealed it had endured a poor Christmas despite it having talked up its prospects in November.

Its like-for-like sales fell 5.6 percent, excluding fuel, in the six weeks to Jan. 5 and it said year profit would be towards the bottom of the range of analysts’ expectations.

Morrisons is also facing calls from activist investors, including U.S. hedge fund Elliott Associates, to radically restructure its property portfolio.

The grocer plans to detail the result of a property review when it publishes 2013-14 results on March 13 but has said the majority of its core estate will remain under freehold ownership.

Shares in Morrisons, down 14.4 percent over the last six months, closed Monday at 245.7 pence, valuing the business at 5.7 billion pounds ($9.5 billion).