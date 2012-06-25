FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UPDATE 1-Morrisons finance director to quit next June
June 25, 2012 / 7:01 AM / in 5 years

UPDATE 1-Morrisons finance director to quit next June

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, June 25 (Reuters) - Britain’s fourth biggest grocer Wm Morrison Supermarkets said group finance director Richard Pennycook will leave the business next June after eight years at the firm.

The grocer said on Monday Pennycook had informed the board he would concentrate on building “a portfolio career”.

“I feel that it’s the right time to seek new challenges,” he said in a statement.

Chairman Ian Gibson said Pennycook had done “an outstanding job” for the firm.

Last month Morrisons posted a 1 percent fall in first quarter sales, while earlier this month its former executive chairman Ken Morrison expressed concern at its annual shareholders meeting at recent developments at the grocer.

