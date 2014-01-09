'Disappointing' Christmas delivers fall in sales for Morrisons

LONDON, Jan 9 (Reuters) - British grocer WM Morrison posted a sharp fall in like-for-like sales over Christmas, blaming the “disappointing” performance on difficult market conditions, heavy discounting by rivals and the lack of a full online offer.

The UK’s fourth largest supermarket chain said its like-for-like sales excluding fuel dropped 5.6 percent in the six weeks to Jan. 5. Including fuel, the drop was 7.1 percent.

It said it now expected its full-year underlying profit performance to be towards the bottom of the range of current market expectations, which stand at 783 million-853 million pounds.