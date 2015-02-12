FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Morrisons ousted CEO to leave next week, FD takes temporary charge
#Cyclical Consumer Goods
February 12, 2015

Morrisons ousted CEO to leave next week, FD takes temporary charge

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Feb 12 (Reuters) - Britain’s No. 4 supermarket Morrisons said on Thursday that chief executive Dalton Philips, ousted from the top job in January, will leave the business next week.

Morrisons had said on Jan. 13 that Philips would leave the firm on March 12, when it is due to publish results for its 2014-15 financial year.

It said on Thursday he will now depart on Feb. 16.

Morrisons said that while the search for a new CEO continues, finance director Trevor Strain will chair the management board and assume Philips’ executive responsibilities.

It said chairman Andrew Higginson will also spend more time in the business until the new CEO is in place. (Reporting by James Davey; editing by Kate Holton)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
