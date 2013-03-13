FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Morrisons-Ocado in talks over strategic partnership -report
Sections
Featured
More fuel arriving, power still down for most
Puerto Rico
More fuel arriving, power still down for most
Uber's UK boss quits as firm battles to keep London license
Business
Uber's UK boss quits as firm battles to keep London license
Saudi women can drive at last, but some say it came at a price
Saudi Arabia
Saudi women can drive at last, but some say it came at a price
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
March 13, 2013 / 11:36 PM / 5 years ago

Morrisons-Ocado in talks over strategic partnership -report

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

March 13 (Reuters) - Britain’s fourth-largest grocer, WM Morrison Supermarkets, is in talks about a strategic partnership with Ocado Group Plc that would use the online grocer’s warehouse capacity and technological expertise, Sky News reported on Wednesday.

Sky News reported that the talks about a potential joint venture have been going on for a while although an announcement on Thursday was unlikely.

A spokesman for Morrisons declined to comment on the report. Ocado could not be reached outside office hours.

Under the deal, Morrison’s would pay to use part of Ocado’s new distribution centre in Dordon, north Warwickshire, and would utilize Ocado’s technological expertise to build its own customer-facing website, Sky News said.

Sky News said that Morrisons online strategy was not reliant on a deal with an external partner such as Ocado.

The Bradford northern England-based Morrisons has been losing out to the other so-called big four supermarket rivals Tesco , Wal-Mart’s Asda and Sainsbury partly due to the absence of an online grocery business.

The company is expected to launch an online food platform when it reports its full-year results on Thursday.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.