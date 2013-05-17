FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Morrisons seals deal with Ocado for online service
May 17, 2013 / 6:21 AM / in 4 years

Morrisons seals deal with Ocado for online service

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, May 17 (Reuters) - Britains’ No. 4 supermarket Wm Morrisons said on Friday it has agreed a long term deal with online grocer Ocado to enable Morrisons.com to start grocery deliveries to customers by January 2014.

Morrisons said its website will have a clear “Morrisons look and feel.”

It said fulfilment will be from Ocado’s recently opened Dordon Customer Fulfilment Centre (CFC) in central England, with customer deliveries through a Morrisons liveried fleet.

The deal will comprise a technology and services arrangement and a sale and leaseback of property and equipment at Dordon.

Morrisons will make an initial capital payment of 170 million pounds ($260 million) to Ocado to acquire Dordon and associated mechanical handling equipment, as well as a licence and integration fee.

It said a further 46 million pounds will be invested to expand Dordon in order to accommodate Morrisons’ range, integrate with Morrisons systems and establish a network of delivery spokes.

