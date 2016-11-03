FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
10 months ago
UK's Morrisons reports fourth straight quarter of sales growth
#Non-Cyclical Consumer Goods
November 3, 2016 / 7:10 AM / 10 months ago

UK's Morrisons reports fourth straight quarter of sales growth

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Nov 3 (Reuters) - Morrisons, Britain's No. 4 supermarket group, on Thursday reported a fourth consecutive quarter of underlying sales growth, cementing a recovery under a new management team.

The Bradford, northern England-based grocer, said sales at stores open over a year, excluding fuel, rose 1.6 percent in the 13 weeks to Oct. 30, its fiscal third quarter.

That compared to analysts' forecasts which ranged up 1.0 to 1.5 percent and second quarter growth of 2.0 percent.

Prior to Thursday's update analysts' average forecast for 2016-17 underlying pretax profit was 321 million pounds ($396 million), up from 302 million pounds in 2015-16. ($1 = 0.8104 pounds) (Reporting by James Davey; editing by Sarah Young)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
