November 5, 2015 / 7:11 AM / 2 years ago

Sales dip again at UK grocer Morrisons

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Nov 5 (Reuters) - Morrisons, Britain’s No. 4 supermarket group, reported another fall in quarterly underlying sales, hurt by the deflating effect of its own price cuts.

The Bradford, northern England, based group, which trails market leader Tesco, Wal-Mart’s Asda and Sainsbury’s in annual sales, said on Thursday sales at stores open over a year, excluding fuel, dipped 2.6 percent in the 13 weeks to Nov. 1, its fiscal third quarter.

That compares with analysts’ forecasts of down 1.8 to 2.5 percent and a second quarter fall of 2.4 percent.

Morrisons reiterated guidance that underlying pretax profit will be higher in the second half of its 2015-16 year than the 141 million pounds ($217 million) made in the first half.

$1 = 0.6502 pounds Reporting by James Davey; Editing by Mark Potter

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
