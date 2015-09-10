FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Profit slumps at troubled UK grocer Morrisons
#Market News
September 10, 2015 / 6:20 AM / 2 years ago

Profit slumps at troubled UK grocer Morrisons

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Sept 10 (Reuters) - Morrisons, Britain’s No. 4 supermarket, posted another slump in first-half profit and cautioned its turnaround would take time and require sustained investment.

The Bradford, northern England, based group, which trails market leader Tesco, Wal-Mart’s Asda and Sainsbury’s in annual sales, said on Thursday it made an underlying pre-tax profit, before restructuring costs, of 141 million pounds ($217 million) in the six months to August 2.

The outcome, its lowest for nine years, was in line with analysts’ average forecast but down from 216 million pounds made in the same period last year.

Turnover fell 5.1 percent to 8.1 billion pounds, while sales at stores open over a year, excluding fuel and VAT sales tax, fell 2.7 percent, having fallen 2.9 percent in the first quarter.

Morrisons reiterated guidance that underlying profit before tax will be higher in the second half of 2015-16 than the first. ($1 = 0.6507 pounds) (Editing by Kate Holton)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
