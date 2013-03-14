FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Morrisons to move into online grocery as profits fall
Sections
Featured
More fuel arriving, power still down for most
Puerto Rico
More fuel arriving, power still down for most
Two rights at Uber in danger of making a wrong
Breakingviews
Two rights at Uber in danger of making a wrong
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
Reuters Backstory
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Cyclical Consumer Goods
March 14, 2013 / 7:16 AM / 5 years ago

Morrisons to move into online grocery as profits fall

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, March 14 (Reuters) - Britain’s fourth biggest grocer Wm Morrison said on Thursday it would launch an online food offer by January 2014 to better compete with rivals as it posted its first fall in full-year profits for six years.

Unlike the other grocers that make up Britain’s so called “big four” - market leader Tesco, Wal-Mart’s Asda and J Sainsbury - Morrisons currently does not have a website for the home delivery of food.

Morrisons is in talks with British online grocer Ocado which could lead to some form of partnership deal.

The group made an underlying pretax profit of 901 million pounds ($1.34 billion) in the year to Feb. 3.

That compared with analysts’ consensus forecast of about 902 million pounds but was down from 935 million pounds made in the 2011-12 year.

Morrisons did, however, raise its dividend for the year by 10 percent to 11.8 pence.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.