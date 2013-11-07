UPDATE 2-Morrisons predicts return to growth in Christmas quarter

* CEO predicts first quarterly sales growth for two years

LONDON, Nov 7 (Reuters) - Britain’s No. 4 grocer Wm Morrison expects underlying sales to grow in the Christmas quarter after two years in which its lack of exposure to online and convenience store markets has led to successive declines.

Morrisons’ profits and market share have been dented by its late entry into internet and local convenience store channels which are growing in Britain at about 16 percent and 20 percent a year respectively. It has also been hit by the rise of discounters Aldi and Lidl.

To address this, the firm agreed in May to invest over 200 million pounds ($321.6 million) in a 25-year deal with online grocer Ocado that will involve it starting home deliveries by January 2014. It is also opening “M local” convenience stores, with a target of 100 by the end of the year and 200 by the end of 2014.

The Bradford, northern England-based grocer is also investing heavily in technology and systems and upgrading its more than 500 stores.

“We will move into positive like-for-like sales growth in Q4,” Chief Executive Dalton Philips told reporters on Thursday after Morrisons posted third-quarter sales that showed a worsening decline.

“August and September were challenging but we have seen an improving trend in the final weeks of the quarter as we launched our new trade plan, which will serve us well for the rest of the year,” he said.

That plan focuses on promotional deals on key Christmas products such as Quality Street chocolates and Baileys liqueur, and essential items such as Persil washing detergent, backed by a advertising campaign featuring TV presenters “Ant and Dec”.

Finance Director Trevor Strain said the anticipated move to like-for-like growth in the fourth quarter also reflected a weak comparative number in the same quarter last year, when like-for-like sales were particularly weak.

Analysts at Jefferies are forecasting fourth quarter like-for-like sales growth of 0.8 percent.

Shares in the firm, up 7 percent so far this year, were down 0.7 percent at 278.9 pence at 1015 GMT, valuing the business at 6.5 billion pounds.

PROMOTIONAL ACTIVITY

Morrisons, which trails market leader Tesco, Wal-Mart’s Asda and J Sainsbury by annual revenue, said its profit outlook for the full 2013-14 year was unchanged. It said consumer confidence remained subdued and that it continued to see heavy promotional activity across the industry.

Analysts’ consensus is for an underlying pre-tax profit of 822 million pounds, down from 901 million pounds in 2012-13.

Morrisons said sales at stores open more than a year, excluding fuel and VAT sales tax, fell 2.4 percent in the 13 weeks to Nov. 3, its fiscal third quarter.

The firm said that outcome was in line with its expectations, although it was worse than analysts’ average forecast of down 1.7 percent and the decline of 1.6 percent seen in the first half.

Philips said the miss on consensus partly reflected a drop in overall UK grocery market growth, from a rise of 3.2 percent in the second quarter to just 1.8 percent in the third quarter.

“We’re the first (of the big four grocers) to report over that period. There was a marked step down,” he said.

Morrisons said on Thursday it will start online food deliveries in Warwickshire, central England, in January 2014 direct from a distribution centre in Dordon. An extension to Yorkshire in northern England will follow shortly afterwards using a delivery spoke in Leeds.

By the end of 2014 it expects to serve more than 50 percent of British homes, including London, with an online offering.