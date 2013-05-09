FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Morrisons' quarterly sales fall again
Sections
Featured
Acute shortages plunge island into survival mode
Puerto Rico
Acute shortages plunge island into survival mode
Uber's UK boss quits as firm battles to keep London license
Business
Uber's UK boss quits as firm battles to keep London license
Google relaxes rules on free news stories, plans new tools
Technology
Google relaxes rules on free news stories, plans new tools
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Cyclical Consumer Goods
May 9, 2013 / 6:11 AM / in 4 years

Morrisons' quarterly sales fall again

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, May 9 (Reuters) - Britain’s No. 4 grocer, Wm Morrison Supermarkets, said quarterly underlying sales fell again, as its limited exposure to convenience stores and lack of an online food offer continued to hurt.

Morrisons, which trails market leader Tesco, Wal-Mart’s Asda and J Sainsbury in UK market share, said on Thursday sales at stores open over a year fell 1.8 percent, excluding fuel, in the 13 weeks to May 5.

That compared with analysts’ average forecast of down 2 percent, according to a Morrisons poll, but was an improvement on a fourth quarter decline of 4.1 percent.

“This performance reflects a steady improvement from the previous quarter and is in line with our expectations,” the firm said.

Morrisons said plans to launch an online food operation by January 2014 were progressing, adding that talks with online grocer Ocado on a possible tie-up were continuing.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.