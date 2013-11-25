FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Morocco plans to issue euro bond - source
#Credit Markets
November 25, 2013 / 11:59 AM / 4 years ago

Morocco plans to issue euro bond - source

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Nov 25 (IFR) - The Kingdom of Morocco, rated Ba1/BBB-/BBB-, has hired BNP Paribas, Commerzbank and Natixis to lead the issuance of a euro bond, according to a source away from the deal.

The banks declined to comment.

The sovereign was last in the international bond market in May, when it raised USD750m through a reopening of its 2022 and 2042 notes.

Those bonds were originally issued last December, raising USD1.5bn between them.

Morocco last raised euros in October 2010, when it priced a EUR1bn 10-year bond. (Reporting by Davide Scigliuzzo; Editing by Sudip Roy)

