Mortgage relief executives must face fair housing lawsuit - ruling

A federal judge in San Francisco has let a lawsuit by the U.S. Department of Justice against executives of a California company that allegedly targeted Hispanics with false promises of mortgage payment relief go forward.

In a decision on Tuesday, U.S. District Judge Richard Seeborg rejected the defendants' argument that a three-year statute of limitations barred the government's claims of a pattern or practice of violations of the Fair Housing Act by their company, Home Loan Auditors.

