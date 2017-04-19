FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Mortgage relief executives must face fair housing lawsuit - ruling
April 19, 2017 / 9:45 PM / 4 months ago

Mortgage relief executives must face fair housing lawsuit - ruling

Dena Aubin

1 Min Read

A federal judge in San Francisco has let a lawsuit by the U.S. Department of Justice against executives of a California company that allegedly targeted Hispanics with false promises of mortgage payment relief go forward.

In a decision on Tuesday, U.S. District Judge Richard Seeborg rejected the defendants' argument that a three-year statute of limitations barred the government's claims of a pattern or practice of violations of the Fair Housing Act by their company, Home Loan Auditors.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2oo9B4F

