Danish lawmakers near deal on curbing mortgage bond risks -sources
#Credit Markets
January 27, 2014 / 4:56 PM / 4 years ago

Danish lawmakers near deal on curbing mortgage bond risks -sources

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

COPENHAGEN, Jan 27 (Reuters) - Danish lawmakers are close to agreeing to new rules aimed at curbing the risk of higher interest rates destabilizing the country’s mortgage bond market and financial sector, political sources said on Monday.

U.S. rating agency Standard & Poor’s said in July that the huge amount of adjustable rate bonds with a one-year maturity was a risk to the stability of Denmark’s financial sector and general economy.

In response, lawmakers are set to agree on a bill that will limit the rise in mortgage bond rates to five percent in the event of an interest rate spike or auction failure, the sources said. The ceiling would only apply for covered bonds with a maturity of one or two years.

“We are very near to an agreement which I expect will be closed this week”, one source told Reuters. About 140 lawmakers out of 179 in parliament are expected to agree to the bill.

Around 930 billion Danish crowns ($170 billion) worth of one-year mortage bonds are sold annually. ($1 = 5.4573 Danish crowns) (Reporting by Erik Matzen; Editing by Ritsuko Ando)

