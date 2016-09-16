FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a year ago
11th Circuit says mortgage insurer not debt collector
September 16, 2016 / 12:11 AM / a year ago

11th Circuit says mortgage insurer not debt collector

Dena Aubin

1 Min Read

A federal appeals court has declined to revive a class action lawsuit accusing a Wisconsin mortgage insurance company of wrongly trying to collect debt still owed on mortgage loans after borrowers lost their homes in foreclosure sales.

In a decision on Monday, a three-judge panel of the 11th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals affirmed a lower court's ruling that Mortgage Guaranty Insurance Corp could not be sued under the U.S. Fair Debt Collection Practices Act (FDCPA) because it was not a debt collector as defined by that law.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2crYXsR

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
