11th Circuit says mortgage insurer not debt collector

A federal appeals court has declined to revive a class action lawsuit accusing a Wisconsin mortgage insurance company of wrongly trying to collect debt still owed on mortgage loans after borrowers lost their homes in foreclosure sales.

In a decision on Monday, a three-judge panel of the 11th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals affirmed a lower court's ruling that Mortgage Guaranty Insurance Corp could not be sued under the U.S. Fair Debt Collection Practices Act (FDCPA) because it was not a debt collector as defined by that law.

