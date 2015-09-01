Penn. county denied rehearing in mortgage recording dispute

(Reuters) - A federal appeals court has declined to rehear Montgomery County, Pennsylvania’s lawsuit accusing a national mortgage registry of violating a centuries-old state law on mortgage recording and dodging millions of dollars in recording fees.

The 3rd Circuit Court of Appeals’ decision on Friday let stand its earlier ruling that Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, or MERS, did not violate Pennsylvania law by failing to record mortgage loan transfers in local land offices. Montgomery County was represented by lawyers at Kohn Swift & Graf and Lamb McErlane.

