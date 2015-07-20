FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Military veterans win $7.5 mln in telemarketing settlement
July 20, 2015 / 8:36 PM / 2 years ago

Military veterans win $7.5 mln in telemarketing settlement

Dena Aubin

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Florida-based Mortgage Investors Corp, once a leading lender to military veterans, has agreed to pay about $7.5 million to resolve complaints that it violated federal law by making unwanted sales calls to millions of consumers’ cell phones.

The preliminary settlement was disclosed in a court filing on Friday and ends a lawsuit accusing the financing company of willfully violating the U.S. Telephone Consumer Protection Act as it tried to sell refinancing loans to veterans. The veterans were represented by lawyers at Terrell Marshall Daudt & Willie and other firms.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/1CSy4ET

