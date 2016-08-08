9th Circuit rejects homeowners' claims of mortgage servicer fraud

A federal appeals court has refused to revive a lawsuit accusing Bank of America, CitiMortgage and other mortgage servicers of defrauding homeowners who applied for mortgage relief, rejecting arguments that banks caused plaintiffs to lose their homes to foreclosure.

Affirming a lower court's dismissal of the case, a three-judge panel of the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals said on Thursday homeowners could not hold banks at fault for the foreclosures when the borrowers had failed to pay their home loans.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2b7WiSP