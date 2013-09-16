REFILE-BRIEF-Mosaic says Q3 potash gross margin rate is now expected to be in the low to mid 30 percent range

Sept 16 (Reuters) - Sept 16 (Reuters) - Mosaic Co : * Updates calendar third quarter 2013 guidance * Says in Potash, the revised quarterly guidance range of 1.45 to 1.65 million tonnes reflects lower near-term demand * Says now expects its effective tax rate for the seven month transition period to be in the low 20 percent range * Domestic and international crop nutrient markets have softened due to distributors’ cautiousness caused by belarusian Potash Company break-up * Says Q3 Potash gross margin rate is now expected to be in the low to mid 30 percent range * In phosphates, co lowered third calendar quarter 2013 volume guidance to 2.6 to 2.8 million tonnes * Has lowered third calendar quarter 2013 phosphates volume guidance to 2.6 to 2.8 million tonnes * Says co’s realized price expectations now in the range of $330 to $340 per tonne, net of transportation and other distribution costs * Says all other third quarter 2013 guidance is unchanged * Source text for Eikon * Further company coverage