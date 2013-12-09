FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Fertilizer maker Mosaic buying back 43.3 mln shares
December 9, 2013

Fertilizer maker Mosaic buying back 43.3 mln shares

Dec 9 (Reuters) - U.S. fertilizer company Mosaic Co said on Monday that it will buy back 43.3 million restricted shares from the Margaret A. Cargill Foundation and the Anne Ray Charitable Trust over the next eight months.

Giant agribusiness firm Cargill Inc announced in 2011 plans to split off its 64 percent stake in Mosaic under a series of agreements with Cargill shareholders, including charitable trusts. Restrictions on the trusts and other stockholders transferring those shares expired on Nov. 26.

