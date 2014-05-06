FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Fertilizer maker Mosaic to cut 500 jobs in next 12 months
#Market News
May 6, 2014 / 2:15 PM / 3 years ago

Fertilizer maker Mosaic to cut 500 jobs in next 12 months

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 6 (Reuters) - U.S. fertilizer producer Mosaic Co will eliminate 500 jobs in the next 12 months, part of a plan to cut $500 million in costs over five years, Chief Executive Officer Jim Prokopanko said on Tuesday.

Prokopanko said on a conference call that the company will shed the jobs through layoffs, attrition, early retirement and elimination of contractors. The cost-cutting is aimed at bolstering Mosaic’s status as a low-cost phosphate producer and improving its relatively high cost position in potash. (Reporting by Rod Nickel in Winnipeg, Manitoba; Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)

