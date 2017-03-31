FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Mosaic reports production outage at Esterhazy K2 mine
March 31, 2017 / 1:41 PM / 5 months ago

Mosaic reports production outage at Esterhazy K2 mine

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 31 (Reuters) - Mosaic Co said on Friday an outage at its Esterhazy K2 potash mine in Saskatchewan will likely reduce production by 200,000-300,000 tonnes.

The disruption will impact second-quarter potash sales volumes, the world's largest producer of finished phosphate products said.

The outage was caused by a skip, a device that transports potash to the surface.

Operations in the mine are expected to resume over the next few days, the company said.

Reporting by Sruthi Shankar in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila

