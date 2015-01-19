FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Fertilizer maker Mosaic forecasts bigger-than-expected Q4 profit
#Market News
January 19, 2015 / 10:00 PM / 3 years ago

Fertilizer maker Mosaic forecasts bigger-than-expected Q4 profit

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 19 (Reuters) - U.S. fertilizer company Mosaic Co on Monday estimated that it would post a larger fourth-quarter profit than expected, on stronger demand for potash and phosphates.

Mosaic said it expects to earn 93 to 98 cents per share in the quarter including one-time items. Analysts expected, on average, earnings of 58 cents per share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Excluding items, earnings for the quarter are expected at around 83 to 88 cents per share, Mosaic said.

Demand for potash and phosphates exceeded the company’s expectations in the period, Mosaic Chief Executive Jim Prokopanko said in a statement. (Reporting by Rod Nickel in Winnipeg, Manitoba; editing by G Crosse)

