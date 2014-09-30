FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Fertilizer maker Mosaic cuts phosphate output
September 30, 2014 / 1:15 PM / 3 years ago

Fertilizer maker Mosaic cuts phosphate output

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 30 (Reuters) - U.S. fertilizer producer Mosaic Co , the world’s largest maker of finished phosphate products, said on Tuesday that it would reduce phosphate output due to high costs of sulfur and ammonia, materials used in production.

The company said the curtailment is not expected to result in worker layoffs. Mosaic also said it expected third-quarter potash and phosphate sales volumes to fall to the lower end of its previous guidance. (Reporting by Rod Nickel in Winnipeg, Manitoba, Editing by Franklin Paul)

