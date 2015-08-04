FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Potash Corp-K+S deal may limit further consolidation-Mosaic
August 4, 2015 / 3:15 PM / 2 years ago

Potash Corp-K+S deal may limit further consolidation-Mosaic

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 4 (Reuters) - A possible takeover of German potash miner K+S by Potash Corp of Saskatchewan would make further consolidation less likely, the incoming chief executive of fertilizer maker Mosaic Co said on Tuesday.

“The (potash) industry is reasonably concentrated and a lot of M&A-type growth is going to be difficult, and particularly if this next move by our one competitor is done,” said Mosaic’s Joc O‘Rourke, who takes the company’s helm on Wednesday. “It will concentrate the industry a little more, which might make acquisition-type work difficult.” (Reporting by Rod Nickel in Winnipeg, Manitoba; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

