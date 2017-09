Sept 17 (Reuters) - A potash marketing strategy that focuses on maximizing sales volume rather than price fails the “economic sniff test,” Mosaic Co Jim Prokopanko said on Tuesday at the Credit Suisse Chemical and Ag Science investor conference in New York.

Potash prices have slipped since midsummer, when the biggest global producer Uralkali OAO quit its export partnership with Belaruskali and said it would seek to maximize sales volumes.