Mosaic to halt muriate of potash output in New Mexico

July 23 (Reuters) - U.S. fertilizer producer Mosaic Co said on Wednesday that it would permanently halt production of muriate of potash at its Carlsbad, New Mexico mine due to the quality of ore and age of the facility.

The Minnesota-based company said in a regulatory filing that it plans to continue producing a premium potash product at Carlsbad, called K-Mag. Mosaic also said it would continue to produce muriate of potash - the global commodity form of the crop nutrient - at its larger mines in the western Canadian province of Saskatchewan. (Reporting by Rod Nickel in Winnipeg, Manitoba; Editing by James Dalgleish)