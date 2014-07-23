FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Mosaic to halt muriate of potash output in New Mexico
Sections
Featured
Brazil's Temer says Petrobras will stay in public hands
Reuters Newsmaker
Brazil's Temer says Petrobras will stay in public hands
The garage science of Tasers
SHOCK TACTICS: READ THE FULL SERIES
The garage science of Tasers
Breakingviews: Fed balance-sheet runoff could rock fiscal boat
Federal Reserve
Breakingviews: Fed balance-sheet runoff could rock fiscal boat
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
July 23, 2014 / 1:15 PM / 3 years ago

Mosaic to halt muriate of potash output in New Mexico

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 23 (Reuters) - U.S. fertilizer producer Mosaic Co said on Wednesday that it would permanently halt production of muriate of potash at its Carlsbad, New Mexico mine due to the quality of ore and age of the facility.

The Minnesota-based company said in a regulatory filing that it plans to continue producing a premium potash product at Carlsbad, called K-Mag. Mosaic also said it would continue to produce muriate of potash - the global commodity form of the crop nutrient - at its larger mines in the western Canadian province of Saskatchewan. (Reporting by Rod Nickel in Winnipeg, Manitoba; Editing by James Dalgleish)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.