Fertiliser maker Mosaic not to buy back shares from Cargill before Nov

June 25 (Reuters) - Fertilizer maker Mosaic Co said it will not be able to repurchase its Class A restricted shares which are held by various trusts and family shareholders of agribusiness giant Cargill Inc until after Nov. 26.

Mosaic has been a takeover target since Cargill announced plans to spin off its 64 percent stake in the company in 2011.

Mosaic is the world’s largest producer of finished phosphate products and North America’s second-biggest potash producer.

The company’s shares closed at $55.91 on the New York Stock Exchange on Tuesday.