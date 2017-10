March 28 (Reuters) - U.S. fertilizer producer Mosaic Co reported a 26 percent rise in third-quarter profit, driven by higher potash and phosphate volumes.

Net profit attributable to Mosaic rose to $344.6 million, or 81 cents per share, from $273.3 million, or 64 cents per share, a year earlier.

Net sales rose to $2.24 billion from $2.19 billion.