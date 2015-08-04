Fertilizer maker Mosaic's Q2 profit rises 57 pct

Aug 4 (Reuters) - U.S. fertilizer company Mosaic Co reported a 57 percent rise in quarterly profit, helped by strong phosphates sales, improved potash prices and lower costs.

Mosaic said net earnings attributable to the company rose to $390.6 million, or $1.08 per share, in the second quarter ended June 30, from $248.4 million, or 64 cents per share, a year earlier.

The Plymouth, Minnesota-based company’s net sales rose 2 percent to $2.49 billion. (Reporting by Rod Nickel and Shubhankar Chakravorty; Editing by Maju Samuel)