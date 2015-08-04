FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Fertilizer maker Mosaic's Q2 profit rises 57 pct
Sections
Featured
Florida fisherman tries to ride out the storm
Irma
Florida fisherman tries to ride out the storm
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Brexit
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
Cyber Risk
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Hot Stocks
August 4, 2015 / 11:12 AM / 2 years ago

Fertilizer maker Mosaic's Q2 profit rises 57 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 4 (Reuters) - U.S. fertilizer company Mosaic Co reported a 57 percent rise in quarterly profit, helped by strong phosphates sales, improved potash prices and lower costs.

Mosaic said net earnings attributable to the company rose to $390.6 million, or $1.08 per share, in the second quarter ended June 30, from $248.4 million, or 64 cents per share, a year earlier.

The Plymouth, Minnesota-based company’s net sales rose 2 percent to $2.49 billion. (Reporting by Rod Nickel and Shubhankar Chakravorty; Editing by Maju Samuel)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.