Mosaic Q3 profit falls 21 pct

Nov 3 (Reuters) - U.S. fertilizer company Mosaic Co’s quarterly profit dropped nearly 21 percent, hurt by lower sales of phosphates and potash and a strong dollar.

Net earnings attributable to Mosaic fell to $160 million, or 45 cents per share, in the third quarter ended Sept. 30, from $201.9 million, or 54 cents per share, a year earlier.

The Plymouth, Minnesota-based company’s net sales fell 6.5 percent to $2.11 billion. (Reporting by Rod Nickel and Shubhankar Chakravorty; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)