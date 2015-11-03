FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Mosaic Q3 profit falls 21 pct
November 3, 2015 / 11:56 AM / 2 years ago

Mosaic Q3 profit falls 21 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 3 (Reuters) - U.S. fertilizer company Mosaic Co’s quarterly profit dropped nearly 21 percent, hurt by lower sales of phosphates and potash and a strong dollar.

Net earnings attributable to Mosaic fell to $160 million, or 45 cents per share, in the third quarter ended Sept. 30, from $201.9 million, or 54 cents per share, a year earlier.

The Plymouth, Minnesota-based company’s net sales fell 6.5 percent to $2.11 billion. (Reporting by Rod Nickel and Shubhankar Chakravorty; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)

