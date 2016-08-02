Mosaic reports loss as weak fertilizer prices, charges hurt

Aug 2 (Reuters) - U.S. fertilizer company Mosaic Co reported a quarterly loss due to weak fertilizer prices and charges related to cost cuts.

Net loss attributable to the company was $10.2 million, or 3 cents per share, in the second quarter ended June 30, compared with a profit of $390.6 million, or $1.08 per share, a year earlier.

The world's largest producer of finished phosphate products said its revenue fell 32.7 percent to $1.67 billion in the quarter. (Reporting by Amrutha Gayathri in Bengaluru and Rod Nickel in Winnipeg, Manitoba; Editing by Anil D'Silva)