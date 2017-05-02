May 2 U.S. fertilizer maker Mosaic Co
reported a quarterly loss compared to a year-ago profit, partly
hurt by lower phosphate and potash prices and an ammonia plant
outage.
Mosaic reported a net loss attributable to the company of
$900,000, in the first quarter ended March 31, compared with a
profit of $256.8 million, a year earlier.
On a per share basis, the company broke even in the latest
quarter, compared with a 73 cents profit last year.
Mosaic recorded a $1 million charge in the quarter, compared
with a $169 million gain, a year earlier.
Net sales of the world's largest producer of finished
phosphate products fell 5.7 percent to $1.58 billion.
(Reporting by Arathy S Nair in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak
Dasgupta)