BRIEF-Moscow Exchange announces reorganization of FB MMVB ZAO
December 2, 2014 / 7:41 AM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-Moscow Exchange announces reorganization of FB MMVB ZAO

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Dec 2(Reuters) - Moscow Exchange :

* Said on Dec. 1 that its subsidiary Fondovaya birzha MMVB ZAO (FB MMVB ZAO) has decided to spin off FB-2 AO

* Says that at the same time FB-2 AO will be merged with AKB Natsional‘nyi Kliringovyi Tsentr ZAO (National Clearing Centre)

* Says that Moscow Exchange will be owner of all FB-2 AO’s shares as it is sole shareholder of FB MMVB ZAO

* Says 95,000 FB MMVB ZAO shares will be converted into 95,000 ordinary shares of FB-2 AO

* Says conversion ratio is 1 ordinary share of FB MMVB ZAO of nominal value of 1,000 roubles for 1 share of FB-2 AO of nominal value of 1,000 roubles

Source text: bit.ly/12jPyt7

Further company coverage:

Gdynia Newsroom

