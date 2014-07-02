FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Russian central bank sells 267 mln shares in Moscow Exchange
July 2, 2014

Russian central bank sells 267 mln shares in Moscow Exchange

MOSCOW, July 2 (Reuters) - The Russian central bank has sold 267.3 million shares in the Moscow Exchange at a price of 60 roubles ($1.75) per share, the bank said on Wednesday.

The bank said the sale took the form of an international offer, with demand exceeding supply by several times and bids satisfied from 96 investors.

On Tuesday the bank said it intended to sell all its shares in the exchange as part of a government plan approved last year. ($1 = 34.3629 Russian Roubles) (Reporting by Jason Bush, editing by Elizabeth Piper)

