Foreign investors show appetite for Russia in Moscow Exchange sale-cbank
July 2, 2014 / 7:31 AM / 3 years ago

Foreign investors show appetite for Russia in Moscow Exchange sale-cbank

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ST PETERSBURG, Russia, July 2 (Reuters) - Around 40 percent of the investors who bought central bank shares in the Moscow exchange came from Russia, 33 pct from Europe, 15 pct from Asia and 10 pct from the United States, a bank official said on Wednesday.

The central bank’s first deputy governor, Sergei Shvetsov, also told reporters on the sidelines of a central bank conference in St Petersburg that the share offer was oversubscribed, showing investor interest in Russian markets. (Reporting by Lidia Kelly, writing by Jason Bush, editing by Elizabeth Piper)

