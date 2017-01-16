FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UPDATE 1-Moscow Exchange temporarily suspends equity trading
January 16, 2017 / 12:28 PM / 7 months ago

UPDATE 1-Moscow Exchange temporarily suspends equity trading

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Adds detail)

MOSCOW, Jan 16 (Reuters) - The Moscow Exchange temporarily halted trading on its stock exchange platform on Friday, extending a series of such faults seen in recent years.

The exchange suspended equity trading at 1134 GMT and said it would resume at 1220 GMT.

"The cause is being investigated," the exchange said.

Similar halts in trading on the Moscow Exchange, caused by technical glitches, have cast doubts over Moscow's role as a major financial hub and prompted concern from central bank officials. (Writing by Andrey Ostroukh; Editing by Jack Stubbs)

