FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Moscow refinery halts cat cracker - source
Sections
Featured
California 'horror' fires kill at least 38, deadliest in state history
California wildfires
California 'horror' fires kill at least 38, deadliest in state history
Netflix gets Wall Street boost
Business
Netflix gets Wall Street boost
Bringing aid to Puerto Rico
Wider Image
Bringing aid to Puerto Rico
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Energy
June 29, 2012 / 8:56 AM / 5 years ago

Moscow refinery halts cat cracker - source

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW, June 29 (Reuters) - Moscow refinery, controlled by Gazprom Neft, halted gasoline making cat cracker after a failure on Thursday, a source at the company told Reuters.

A Gazprom Neft spokeswoman denied the information.

“The unit is working normally,” she said.

The source told Reuters that the refinery will reduce refinery runs in July due to the breakdown of the cracker with annual capacity of 2 million tonnes.

“It is expected that maintenance works will take 15 days,” the source said. (Reporting by Maxim Nazarov; Writing by Vladimir Soldatkin; Editing by Andrey Ostroukh)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.