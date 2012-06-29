REFILE-UPDATE 1-Moscow refinery to halt gasoline unit in July

(Updates headline to add company)

* Company source says accident stopped unit, crude runs to be cut

* Did not buy usual monthly supplies from Rosneft for July

MOSCOW, June 29 (Reuters) - The gasoline-making unit at the Moscow refinery, controlled by Gazprom Neft, is likely to be shut in July, the company said on Friday.

A source at the company said an accident had forced the unit to shut and the refinery to cut crude runs, but Gazprom Neft said in a statement there had been no accident and that the unit was working normally.

“The plant is considering a short-term planned turnaround for the combined catalytic cracking unit in the second 10 days of July,” the company said, adding that output of 95-RON and 92-RON gasoline would be slightly affected but that lost output would be covered on the market.

The source said, however, that a two-week repair job was necessary due to the breakdown of the cracker, which has an annual capacity of 2 million tonnes.

“It is expected that maintenance works will take 15 days,” the source said.

It was unclear whether the stoppage had any relation to a shortfall in crude oil supplies from top state oil producer Rosneft, which normally supplies 50,000 to 100,000 tonnes of oil per month to the refinery.

Gazprom Neft had been expected to cover the shortfall in the market during the month, domestic traders said.

Traders said on Thursday that Rosneft had little oil to spare on the domestic market because it was maximising exports, which in turn caused crude oil for domestic delivery to trade at a large premium to netbacks. (Reporting by Maxim Nazarov; Writing by Vladimir Soldatkin; Editing by Andrey Ostroukh and Jane Baird)