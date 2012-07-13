FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Moscow refinery halted two CDUs in early July
Sections
Featured
Hurricane Nate weakens, causes no major damages
U.S.
Hurricane Nate weakens, causes no major damages
A tale of two photos
Reuters Backstory
A tale of two photos
Trump seeks immigration crackdown for 'Dreamer' deal
Trump seeks immigration crackdown for 'Dreamer' deal
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Energy
July 13, 2012 / 11:26 AM / 5 years ago

Moscow refinery halted two CDUs in early July

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW, July 13 (Reuters) - A Moscow refinery, owned by Gazprom Neft, in early July halted two crude distillation units, which together account for a third of the plant capacity, Energy Ministry data showed on Friday.

The data showed that the refinery stopped one of the units on July 6 and halted CDU-3 on July 8 with plans to restart them on July 19.

Gazprom Neft had been expected to cover the shortfall in the market during the month, domestic traders said.

The company also halted a catalytic cracker, a catalytic reformer, a diesel hydrotreater and a fractionation unit, the Energy Ministry said. (Reporting by Vladimir Soldatkin)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.