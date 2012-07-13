FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UPDATE 1-Maintenance cuts Moscow refinery capacity by 40 pct
#Energy
July 13, 2012 / 12:41 PM / 5 years ago

UPDATE 1-Maintenance cuts Moscow refinery capacity by 40 pct

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

* Units to be restarted on July 19

* Refinery accounts for 40 pct of Moscow fuel market (Adds detail)

MOSCOW, July 13 (Reuters) - A Moscow refinery, owned by Gazprom Neft, in early July halted two crude distillation units, which together account for around 40 percent of the plant’s total capacity, Energy Ministry data showed on Friday.

The data showed that the refinery, which also accounts for around 40 percent of the Moscow fuel market, stopped one of the units on July 6 and halted CDU-3 on July 8 with plans to restart them on July 19.

The two units’ combined annual capacity stands at around 5.150 million tonnes compared to the total refinery’s ability to process 12 million tonnes a year.

Gazprom Neft had been expected to cover the shortfall in the market during the month, domestic traders said.

The company also halted a catalytic cracker, a catalytic reformer, a diesel hydrotreater and a fractionation unit, the Energy Ministry said.

Last month, Gazprom Neft said it would stop a gasoline-making catalytic cracker in July.

A source at the company said an accident had forced the unit to shut the refinery to cut crude runs, but Gazprom Neft said in a statement there had been no accident. (Reporting by Vladimir Soldatkin; editing by James Jukwey)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
