MOSCOW, May 12 (Reuters) - Moscow electricity provider Mosenergo said on Saturday its board of directors has recommended a 2011 dividend of 0.03 roubles per share, up from last year’s 0.02 rouble payout.

The company, controlled by gas export monopoly Gazprom , said total payout would amount to 1.2 billion roubles. ($1 = 30.1450 Russian roubles) (Reporting By Alfred Kueppers)